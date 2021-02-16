February 16, 2021
Corona
If Elected To Power, Will Build Memorial For Those Who Died During Anti-CAA Protests: Congress In Assam

Earlier, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi had asserted that if the party wins the upcoming Assam Assembly elections it will not implement the Citizenship Amendment Act in the state

Outlook Web Bureau 16 February 2021
Pradyut Bordoloi
Twitter: Pintu Das
outlookindia.com
2021-02-16T22:40:31+05:30
If Congress emerges victorious in the upcoming Assam Assembly polls, it will build a grand memorial to commemorate those who lost their lives while protesting the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA), said Assam Congress campaign committee chairman Pradyut Bordoloi. 

Assam Pradesh Congress Committee president Ripun Bora said that the grand memorial will be the state's message to BJP, which is "No CAA in Assam".

The party’s announcement comes just two days after former Congress president Rahul Gandhi promised that the party will respect the Assam Accord. Gandhi also asserted that the Congress will not implement the CAA in the state, if it wins the election due in March-April.

 The Congress Manifesto Committee chairman Gaurav Gogoi said that the memorial will be the struggle against forgetting.

"Assam does not want CAA", Gogoi said. The Congress leaders, who are taking part in the Axim Basaon Ahok Yatra' in the state, are campaigning against the draconian" CAA.

The Yatra was launched on February 12 and the Congress leaders are interacting and taking feedback from all sections of society on CAA, unemployment and other issues plaguing the state, the party sources said.

(With PTI inputs)

