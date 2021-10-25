Advertisement
Monday, Oct 25, 2021
NSA Ajit Doval To Address 'Pune Dialogue On National Security'

Apart from issues directly concerning the defence of our country, the 'Pune Dialogue On National Security' discusses a wide range of other issues.

NSA Ajit Doval To Address 'Pune Dialogue On National Security'
National Security Advisor Ajit Doval | File Photo

NSA Ajit Doval To Address 'Pune Dialogue On National Security'
2021-10-25T17:04:41+05:30
Outlook Web Desk

Outlook Web Desk

Published: 25 Oct 2021, Updated: 25 Oct 2021 5:04 pm

National Security Advisor Ajit Doval would deliver the inaugural address at the 6th 'Pune Dialogue on National Security (PDNS) 2021' on October 28, the organisers said on Monday.

The two-day virtual conference, to be convened by the Pune International Centre (PIC), will also have a keynote address by Dr Soumya Swaminathan, Chief Scientist of the World Health Organisation, they told reporters.

"The theme of this year's conference is 'National Security Preparedness in the Age of Disasters and Pandemics'. The participants will discuss the impact of disasters and pandemics on India's national security and suggest strategies to deal with it," said Lt Gen Vinayak Patankar (retd), one of the trustees of PIC and convener of PDNS 2021.

Among other speakers who would be taking part in the event include NITI Aayog Vice Chairman Dr Rajiv Kumar, and Gen N C Vij (retd), former Chief of the Army Staff and Vice-Chairman, National Disaster Management Authority.

During the conference, discussions would also be held on disaster risk reduction as part of national security, external dimensions and future threats', dealing with future challenges- role of science and technology, and imperatives.

The PDNS is held by PIC in association with the Policy Perspectives Foundation (PPF), New Delhi, The Tribune Trust, Chandigarh and the Centre for Advanced Strategic Studies (CASS), Pune.

It ideates, deliberates upon and brings into focus the imperatives for national security.
"Apart from issues directly concerning the defence of our country, the forum discusses a wide range of other issues such as geo-strategic developments, technology, energy, health, disasters and pandemics as well as water and food," the organisers said.

(With PTI inputs)

