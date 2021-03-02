No Evidence Of Rape, Was Strangulated To Death: Police On Dalit Girl In Aligarh

"No clear evidence of rape in postmortem report, the girl was strangulated," said a senior police official while investigating the suspected death case of a teenage Dalit girl, whose body was found in Aligarh on Sunday

A16-year-old girl's body was found in a field in Akrabad area of Uttar Pradesh's Aligarh district following which villagers clashed with police and indulged in stone pelting. Inspector Pranendra Kumar was injured in the attack.

Police have nabbed five accused in the probe so far.

"Five persons have been picked up by the police for questioning in the case", Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Muniraj G said

The postmortem report has not indicated any clear evidence of rape, the SSP said.

He said that in view of the inconclusive evidence the police has decided to conduct further microbiological tests using vaginal swabs.

"The proceedings of the postmortem were videographed. There were multiple injury marks on the body of the victim who died due to strangulation," the SSP said.

An FIR has been registered under IPC 302 (murder), 376 (rape) and POCSO Act.

Earlier, on Monday when the body was handed over to the family for last rites, a large group of protestors collected at the the house of the victim and blocked traffic on the main Agra road.

The SSP said efforts are on for giving adequate financial compensation to the victim's family.

