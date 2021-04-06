NC Workers From Kashmir To Kargil Raise Hands In ‘Dua’ For Farooq Abdulla’s Recovery

National Conference workers on Tuesday held prayer meetings for the speedy recovery and wellbeing of the party president Dr Farooq Abdullah at their respective party headquarters across Jammu and Kashmir.

Dr Farooq was shifted to the Sheri Kashmir Institute of Medical Sciences Srinagar on Saturday four days after he tested positive for Covid-19 and four weeks after he had received the first Covid-19 jab.

A major prayer meeting was held here at the NC headquarters at Nawa-e-Subha Srinagar where the party senior leaders prayed for the speedy recovery of Dr Abdullah. The NC leaders while offering prayers said only Dr Farooq Abdullah can pull out Jammu and Kashmir from the current political crises. The leaders said Dr Abdullah has always worked for communal brotherhood in Jammu and Kashmir and political empowerment of the people of Jammu and Kashmir. “We all pray Dr Sahab recovers soon. At the same time we ask people to maintain social distancing, use masks and also go for vaccination if eligible,” former MLA and NC leader from Ganderbal, Sheikh Ishfaq Jabbar, said during a prayer meeting in the district.

The Kargil unit of the party also prayed for early recovery of Dr Farooq Abdullah. They termed Dr Abdullah as a true voice of the people of Jammu, Kashmir, and Ladakh. At the Lolab constituency of north Kashmir, district president of the party Qaisaer Lone organized special prayers for the party president.

On Sunday, J&K governor Manoj Sinha visited the SKIMS Soura and met former Chief Minister Omar Abdullah to enquire about the health of his father.

“In Srinagar, I met Omar Abdullah at SKIMS Hospital, Soura. Enquired about Farooq Sahab’s health and instructed the doctors to provide best treatment. I pray for his long and healthy life,” Sinha tweeted.

Omar responded to thank the lieutenant governor for the visit.

“Thank you for your visit to enquire after my father @manojsinha_ ji. We are grateful for the offer to shift my father, the doctors & other medical staff at SKIMS Srinagar are amongst the best anywhere & my father is getting the best possible care,” Omar tweeted.

The government says there has been a surge in Covid-19 infections and 442 new cases, 162 from Jammu and 280 from Kashmir, were reported on Monday.

