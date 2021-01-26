Bizarre! Drawing Inspiration From Popular Crime Serial, Two Mumbai Men Kidnap Teenager; Held

In a shocking incident, two men in Mumbai, drawing inspiration from a popular television crime series allegedly kidnapped a 13-year-old boy from suburban Malad and demanded a ransom of Rs 10 Lakh from the minor’s parents.

However, since the kidnappers’ expertise seemed to be limited to watching crime shows, police officers tracked them down taking clues from the kidnappers’ mobile phone location and arrested them, officials said.

The accused Shekhar Vishwakarma (35) and Divyanshu Vishwakarma (21) were arrested around 7:30 pm on Sunday, about two-and-a-half hours after they kidnapped the boy, who was playing outside his house in Mumbai’s Adarsh Nagar area, officials said.

They rang up the boy's father on his mobile phone and demanded a ransom of Rs 10 lakh for his release, officials added.

However, the father of the boy immediately approached police, who tracked down the duo to Valnai Colony in Malad (west) and arrested them, officials said, adding that the boy was rescued unharmed.

During their interrogation, the accused duo told the police that they got the idea to kidnap the boy after watching a popular crime show and recced various areas in search of a potential target.

A case was registered under various sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) including 363 (Punishment for kidnapping), officials said.

(With PTI inputs)

