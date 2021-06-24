June 24, 2021
Mukesh Ambani To Invest Rs 75,000 Crore In Clean Energy

Mukesh Ambani To Invest Rs 75,000 Crore In Clean Energy

Last year Mukesh Ambani announced a 15-year commitment to become net carbon zero by 2035.

24 June 2021
Billionaire Mukesh Ambani announced on Thursday a Rs 75,000 crore investment over the next three years in the establishment of four 'Giga' plants to manufacture solar photovoltaic cells, green hydrogen, batteries, and fuel cells. He stated during the company's annual shareholder meeting that Reliance will build 100 GW of solar power generation capacity.

"We plan to build four Giga Factories to manufacture and integrate all critical components of new energy ecosystem – solar photovoltaic module factory, energy storage battery factory, electrolyser factory, fuel cell factory," Ambani said.

These four plants will cost Rs 60,000 crore to build.

"We will invest an additional Rs 15,000 crore in the value chain, partnerships and future technologies, including upstream and downstream industries. Thus, our overall investment in the new energy business will be Rs 75,000 crore in 3 years," he said.

Last year, he had announced a 15-year commitment to become net carbon zero by 2035.

"The age of fossil fuels, which powered economic growth globally for nearly three centuries, cannot continue much longer," he said.

"In 2016, we launched Jio with the aim of bridging the Digital Divide in India. Now, in 2021, we are launching our new energy business with the aim of bridging the green energy divide in India and globally."
(With inputs from  PTI)

