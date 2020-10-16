October 16, 2020
Corona
MSP, Government Procurement Important Part Of Food Security: PM Modi

PM Modi said the government in the last six years has been investing in boosting infrastructure facilities at Agriculture Produce Marketing Committees.

PTI 16 October 2020
Prime Minister Narendra Modi
File photo
outlookindia.com
2020-10-16T14:03:12+05:30

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday said the government is committed towards procurement of agri crops at minimum support price (MSP) and termed it as an important part of the country's food security.

He further said that efforts are being made to improve Mandi infrastructure so that MSP buying continues in a scientific way.

"MSP and government procurement are an important part of the country's food security. It is important that it continues to function with better facilities and in a scientific way. We are committed towards this," Modi said after releasing a commemorative coin of Rs 75 denomination on the 75th anniversary of the Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO).

He said the government in the last six years has been investing in boosting infrastructure facilities at Agriculture Produce Marketing Committees (APMCs).

APMCs (mandis) have their own identity and strength and they have been in the country for years, he added.

