‘Money Can Buy Anyone’: Ghulam Nabi Azad on NSA Ajit Doval's Interaction With Locals In Kashmir

"Paise dekar aap kisiko bhi saath le sakte ho (you can bring anyone on your side by paying money)," Ghulam Nabi Azad said when asked about Ajit Doval's visit to Shopian.

Outlook Web Bureau 08 August 2019
NSA Ajit Doval interacts with locals in south Kashmir's Shopian.
ANI Photo/Twitter
Congress leader Ghulam Nabi Azad on Thursday took a swipe at National Security Advisor Ajit Doval after he was seen reacting with locals in Kashmir, saying "you can bring anyone on your side by paying money".

"Paise dekar aap kisiko bhi saath le sakte ho (you can bring anyone on your side by paying money)," Azad said when asked about Doval's visit to Shopian.

 

NSA Doval on Wednesday visited south Kashmir and was seen eating food outside closed shops and talking to locals. The pictures and videos went viral on social media.

Doval arrived in Kashmir on Tuesday, a day after the Centre revoked the provisions of Article 370, which gave special autonomous status to Jammu and Kashmir. He is reaching out to the local population in the Valley as a confidence building measure (CMB).  

"Everything will be alright. Your safety and security is our responsibility," Doval told people in Shopian district.

"Your children and their children will continue to live here. They will make their name in the world," the NSA said.

 

(With inputs from PTI)

Ajit Doval Ghulam Nabi Azad J&K: Jammu & Kashmir Shopian Jammu and kashmir J&K: Article 370
