Evading a direct response to a question on whether the Centre had any plans to revoke the constitutional provisions giving special status to Jammu and Kashmir, BJP general secretary Ram Madhav on Wednesday said the Narendra Modi government would take necessary steps for the benefit of the state at an appropriate time.

He reiterated that the BJP's stand on repealing of Article 35A of the Constitution-that gives powers to the state to define the state's permanent residents-is "very clear" but he said the matter will be settled not by the party but by the prime minister and his government.

"I can assure you that whatever decision they will take, will be in the interest of the state," Madhav told reporters here.

He said the state's political parties were creating an atmosphere of fear in Kashmir by linking the movement of central armed paramilitary forces with other issues to save their political turf.

"Leaders of local regional parties are creating fear psychosis for their political interests. Moving forces in and out of Kashmir as per the requirement of the security grid is an ongoing process. Extra forces are brought in for Amarnath Yatra or elections like there is going to be block-level elections for panchayat. But linking the movement of forces with other issues is being done for personal interests," he said.

He said due to strong anti-corruption campaign buy the ruling government the regional leaders are getting exposed and are now resorting to fear-mongering.

Earlier in the day, PDP chief Mehbooba Mufti had urged political workers and leaders across party lines to set aside the fight over elections and be ready to sacrifice lives in order to safeguard Article 35A.

Earlier she had also warned that tampering with the controversial article would be like playing with fire. She said, "we want to tell the Central government that tinkering with Article 35A will be akin to setting a powder keg on fire. If any hand tries to touch Article 35A, not only that hand, but that whole body will be burnt to ashes."

Meanwhile, Ram Madhav also said that he was thankful to those people who abstained from voting on triple talaq bill. This, he said, indicates that they want to work under prime minister Narendra Modi albeit silently.

Two PDP MPs yesterday spoke against the triple talaq bill but abstained during the voting. He said the BJP had formed an alliance with the PDP with the sole aim to respect the mandate of the people in Jammu and Kashmir.

He said the BJP wanted to develop the state and put it the state on the road of growth and development.

(with inputs from PTI)