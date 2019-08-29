Mobile Services Restored In Five Districts Of Jammu

﻿
The services were suspended across Jammu and Kashmir on August 5, in view of security concerns in the region following Centre's decision to abrogate Article 370.

Outlook Web Bureau 29 August 2019
Restrictions continue in several parts of Kashmir Valley
PTI Photo
outlookindia.com
A day after Jammu and Kashmir Governor Satya Pal Malik said that the mobile services will soon be restored in some parts, the services were resumed in five districts of Jammu region.

Starting Wednesday night, the services were restored in Doda, Kishtwar, Ramban, Rajouri and Poonch districts.

The services were suspended across Jammu and Kashmir on August 5, in view of security concerns in the region following Centre's decision to abrogate Article 370.

The restoration of mobile services in parts of Jammu comes a day after Malik defended restrictions on the use of mobile phones and Internet, saying the curbs have been imposed as these facilities are used as "a weapon" against the country and mostly exploited by terrorists to mobilise the people.

"There is much hullabaloo over the absence of telephone facilities. I want to say that people should wait for 10 more days. For us every life is important. Please try to understand the reasons behind these restrictions. Who uses phone and internet? It is of little use for us but is mostly exploited by terrorists and Pakistanis," Malik said.

Meanwhile, communication channels have not been restored in the Valley. Barring the restoration of landline services in some areas, mobile and Internet services remain disrupted in rest of the Valley. 

On Wednesday, High Schools were re-opened in parts where restrictions were eased. However, students did not turn up. 

(With Agency Inputs)

