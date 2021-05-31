May 31, 2021
Mehul Choksi Tests Negative For Covid-19, Admitted To Hospital: Reports

Choksi's lawyers have reached the Dominican court where a habeas corpus petition has been filed on his behalf.

Outlook Web Bureau 31 May 2021, Last Updated at 10:15 am
Fugitive businessman Mehul Choksi, who was held in Dominica last week, has been admitted to the Dominica China Friendship Hospital in the capital city Roseau. Choksi has tested negative for Covid-19.

Choksi had gone missing for some days in Antigua and Barbuda, and was traced and arrested in Dominica on May 26. He had been staying in Antigua and Barbuda since January 2018 after fleeing India.

Choksi's lawyers have reached the Dominican court where a habeas corpus petition has been filed on his behalf. While the lawyers alleged that Choksi was "abducted" by the police, the Antigua Police has denied such claims.

Antigua and Barbuda Prime Minister Gaston Browne on Sunday requested Dominica to deport Choksi to India directly. He also confirmed that a private jet from India arrived at Douglas-Charles airport.

 

 

Outlook Web Bureau Mehul Choksi Nirav Modi Antigua PNB scam National

