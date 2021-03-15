Meet Archie Singh, The First Indian To Become Second Runner-Up At Miss International Trans

Archie Singh, 22, has been awarded the title of second runner-up at the Miss International Trans beauty pageant organised in Cartagena, Colombia. Manushi Chhillar, Sushmita Sen, Aishwarya Rai and Lara Dutta are my inspiration and I learnt from them to be confident and never give up, said Archie, the first Indian to win the title.

"It feels great to bring home the title and be a voice to the LGBTQIA+ community and women of India- who are often suppressed. I feel truly humbled and now I have a huge responsibility ahead to work unceasingly for transwomen models from India."

"I want the perception of transwoman to change. Don’t want people to tag us as beggars and dancers- we have dignity and we are complete women- I’m glad that I can start a positive conversation around this", shared Archie.

