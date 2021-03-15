March 15, 2021
Corona
Home  »  Website  »  National  »  Meet Archie Singh, The First Indian To Become Second Runner-Up At Miss International Trans

Meet Archie Singh, The First Indian To Become Second Runner-Up At Miss International Trans

Women are women, I don’t feel transwomen need to be seen in a different light, said Archie as she won the title

Outlook Web Bureau 15 March 2021
Google + Linkedin Whatsapp
Follow Outlook India On News
Meet Archie Singh, The First Indian To Become Second Runner-Up At Miss International Trans
Archie Singh
Meet Archie Singh, The First Indian To Become Second Runner-Up At Miss International Trans
outlookindia.com
2021-03-15T20:52:29+05:30

Archie Singh, 22, has been awarded the title of second runner-up at the Miss International Trans beauty pageant organised in Cartagena, Colombia. Manushi Chhillar, Sushmita Sen, Aishwarya Rai and Lara Dutta are my inspiration and I learnt from them to be confident and never give up, said Archie, the first Indian to win the title. 

"It feels great to bring home the title and be a voice to the LGBTQIA+ community and women of India- who are often suppressed. I feel truly humbled and now I have a huge responsibility ahead to work unceasingly for transwomen models from India."

"I want the perception of transwoman to change. Don’t want people to tag us as beggars and dancers- we have dignity and we are complete women- I’m glad that I can start a positive conversation around this", shared Archie. 

 

For in-depth, objective and more importantly balanced journalism, Click here to subscribe to Outlook Magazine
Next Story >>

Building Smart Cities– The India Way

Google + Linkedin Whatsapp

Read More in:

Outlook Web Bureau Colombia Gays-Bisexuals-Lesbians and Transgendered (LGBT) Transgender Rights National

More from India

More From Outlook Magazine

More from Website

More from Blog

The Latest Issue

Outlook Videos