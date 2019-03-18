Manohar Parrikar Cremated With Full Military, State Honours

﻿
Goa Chief Minister and former Defence Minister Manohar Parrikar died on Sunday after battling pancreatic cancer for over a year.

Outlook Web Bureau 18 March 2019
Manohar Parrikar was cremated with full military and state honours at the Miramar beach in Goa.
PTI Photo
outlookindia.com
2019-03-18T20:42:08+0530
The last rites of Goa Chief Minister and former Defence Minister Manohar Parrikar, who died on Sunday after suffering from pancreatic cancer for over a year, were held with full military and state honours at the Miramar beach on Monday evening.

Thousands of supporters and BJP workers accompanied the funeral cortege from the Kala Academy Arts and Cultural Centre, where the remains had been kept throughout the day for the public to pay last respects to the nearby Miramar beach.

The mortal remains of Parrikar, wrapped in the national tri-colour, were placed on a pyre amid a 21 gun salute at the beach and his elder son Utpal Parrikar consigned it to flames.

Parrikar, 63, is survived by two sons, two daughter in-laws and a grandson.

Top BJP leaders including Prime Minister Narendra Modi, BJP President Amit Shah, Union Ministers Nirmala Sitharaman, Nitin Gadkari, Smriti Irani, Suresh Prabhu and Ramdas Athawale offered floral tributes to Parrikar.

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis also paid his last respects.

Parrikar was Chief Minister of Goa on four separate occasions, but could not complete a single term in office. He served as Defence Minister in the Narendra Modi cabinet from 2014-17 before returning to state politics.

His death has triggered a political crisis in Goa, with the BJP being unable to come up with a alternative Chief Ministerial candidate, who is acceptable to coalition allies.

 

(IANS)

