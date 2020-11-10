BJP Wins 2, Ahead In One In Manipur Bypolls

November 10, 2020
Corona
Independent candidate bags the remaining seat

PTI 10 November 2020
2020-11-10

BJP candidates won two seats while an Independent candidate bagged one in the by-election to four Manipur Assembly constituencies, the results of which were announced on Tuesday, officials said.

BJP candidates Oinam Lukhoi Singh and Paonam Brojen Singh won the Wangoi and Wangjing Tentha seats respectively, they said.

Oinam Lukho Singh defeated his nearest rival Khuraijam Loken Singh of the National People's Party by 257 votes while Paonam Brojen Singh trounced his nearest Congress rival Moirangthem Hemanta Singh by 1,560 votes.

Independent candidate Y. Antas Khan won the Lilong seat by defeating his nearest Independent rival Mohd Abdul Nasir by 3,078 votes.

BJP candidate Ngamthang Haokip was ahead of his Congress rival Lamtinthang Haokip by 7,661 votes in the Saitu seat.

The by-polls held on November 7 were necessitated after Congress MLAs of these four seats resigned from the Assembly and joined the ruling BJP.

The BJP contested in three seats and supported an Independent candidate in Lilong, while the Congress fielded its nominees in all the four constituencies.

In Singhat Assembly constituency, BJP candidate Ginsuanhau was declared elected unopposed and he has already been sworn in as MLA recently.

