Man Strips Mid-Air On Air India Flight, Held

A passenger on Air India Express flight, travelling from Dubai to Lucknow stripped mid-air in the flight and started walking down the aisle, much to the shock of the fellow passengers onboard.

The Aircraft crew swung into action and wrapped him in a blanket, sources in the airline told ANI.

Two crew members held him and kept him seated as the flight kept moving, they said.

The provocation for such an act by the passenger was not clear.

The incident occurred on flight IX-194, which had over 150 passengers on board.

The flight landed at Lucknow airport at 12.05 hours and the nude passenger was handed over to the security.

"As per the direction of the Captain of the flight, the passenger was handed over to Airlines Security at Lucknow Airport where investigation is underway," Air India Express spokesman told ANI.

The same flight later departed from Lucknow to Dubai at 1405 hrs on Saturday.

(ANI)