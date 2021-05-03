May 03, 2021
Poshan
Home  »  Website  »  National  »  Mamata Banerjee To Meet Governor At 7 Pm To Stake Claim To Form Govt

Mamata Banerjee To Meet Governor At 7 Pm To Stake Claim To Form Govt

It is for the second time in succession that Mamata Banerjee powered her party to two-thirds majority in the state assembly.

Outlook Web Bureau 03 May 2021
Google + Linkedin Whatsapp
Follow Outlook India On News
Mamata Banerjee To Meet Governor At 7 Pm To Stake Claim To Form Govt
TMC supremo Mamata Banerjee
File photo
Mamata Banerjee To Meet Governor At 7 Pm To Stake Claim To Form Govt
outlookindia.com
2021-05-03T14:28:03+05:30
Also read

TMC supremo Mamata Banerjee will meet West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar at 7 pm today and stake claim to form the government, after her party's stupendous win in the assembly elections.

"Tomorrow at 7 PM Hon'ble CM will be calling on me at Raj Bhavan," Governor Dhankhar had tweeted Sunday night.  

The ruling TMC has won 212 of the 292 seats where polling was held in eight phases in March and April and is leading in one where counting is still in progress. The BJP emerged as the main opposition party with 77 seats under its belt.

It is for the second time in succession that Banerjee powered her party to a two-thirds majority in the state assembly.

With PTI inputs

For in-depth, objective and more importantly balanced journalism, Click here to subscribe to Outlook Magazine
Next Story >>

Pinarayi Vijayan Submits Resignation To Kerala Governor Arif Mohammed Khan

Google + Linkedin Whatsapp

Read More in:

Outlook Web Bureau Mamata Banerjee Suvendu Adhikari Kolkata West Bengal Assembly Elections 2021 National

More from India

More From Outlook Magazine

More from Website

More from Blog

The Latest Issue

Outlook Videos