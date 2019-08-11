﻿
Home »  Website »  National »  Maharashtra: Floods Wreak Havoc; 30 Dead, 10 Missing In Pune division

Maharashtra: Floods Wreak Havoc; 30 Dead, 10 Missing In Pune division

An update from Divisional Commissioner office in Pune revealed that over four lakh people were evacuated to safer places due to floods in the five districts of Pune division.

Outlook Web Bureau 11 August 2019
Google + Linkedin Whatsapp Comments
Maharashtra: Floods Wreak Havoc; 30 Dead, 10 Missing In Pune division
National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) personnel carry out rescue & relief operations in Sangli district. (ANI)
Maharashtra: Floods Wreak Havoc; 30 Dead, 10 Missing In Pune division
outlookindia.com
2019-08-11T10:40:56+0530

As many as 30 people have died and 10 have gone missing as on Saturday in Pune division as floods continue to batter Maharashtra.

An update from Divisional Commissioner office in Pune revealed that over four lakh people were evacuated to safer places due to floods in the five districts of Pune division.

More than 200 roads and 94 bridges were closed in the division due to flooding and landslides.

Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Saturday visited the flood-affected Kolhapur and Sangli, to take stock of the situation.

Eighty-five teams of National Disaster Response Force, State Disaster Response Force, Territorial Army, Indian Navy and Indian Army are currently deployed in Sangli and Kolhapur districts for rescue efforts.

Additionally, more than 300 medical teams are working in Sangli, Kolhapur and Satara districts.

Indian Meteorological Department has predicted light to moderate rainfall from Monday onwards in Sangli, Kolhapur, Satara, Pune and Solapur districts in Pune division.

(ANI)

Google + Linkedin Whatsapp Comments
READ MORE IN:
Outlook Web Bureau Maharashtra Pune Floods National
Next Story : West Indies Vs India, 2nd ODI: Execution Is Key To Winning Cricket Matches, Feels Jason Holder
Download the Outlook ​Magazines App. Six magazines, wherever you go! Play Store and App Store
More From Outlook Web Bureau
More From Outlook Magazine
More From Website
More From Blog
THE LATEST ISSUE
CLICK IMAGE FOR CONTENTS
  • PHOTO
  • NEWS
  • BLOGS
  • LATEST
more>>
Online Casino Betway Banner
Outlook VIDEOS



Advertisement

OUTLOOK TOPICS :

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z 0 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9

or just type initial letters