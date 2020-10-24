October 24, 2020
Corona
Home  »  Website  »  National  »  Devendra Fadnavis, Bihar BJP In-Charge, Tests Positive For Coronavirus

Devendra Fadnavis, Bihar BJP In-Charge, Tests Positive For Coronavirus

"Those who have come in contact with me are advised to get COVID-19 tests done. Take care, everyone!," former Maharashtra chief minister Devendra Fadnavis tweeted

PTI 24 October 2020
Google + Linkedin Whatsapp
Follow Outlook India On News
Devendra Fadnavis, Bihar BJP In-Charge, Tests Positive For Coronavirus
File photo
Devendra Fadnavis, Bihar BJP In-Charge, Tests Positive For Coronavirus
outlookindia.com
2020-10-24T15:00:03+05:30

Leader of Opposition in the Maharashtra Legislative Assembly Devendra Fadnavis on Saturday said he has tested coronavirus positive.

The BJP leader shared the information on his Twitter handle.

"I have been working every single day since the lockdown, but now it seems that God wants me to stop for a while and take a break! I have tested #COVID19 positive and in isolation. Taking all medication & treatment as per the advice of the doctors," he said.

"Those who have come in contact with me are advised to get COVID-19 tests done. Take care, everyone!," the former Maharashtra chief minister added in the tweet. 

For in-depth, objective and more importantly balanced journalism, Click here to subscribe to Outlook Magazine
Next Story >>

Coronavirus Shadows Darken Dussehra, Leaves Ravana Effigy Business On Last Legs

Google + Linkedin Whatsapp

Read More in:

PTI Devendra Fadnavis Mumbai Bihar Assembly Elections 2020 National

More from India

More From Outlook Magazine

More from Website

More from Blog

The Latest Issue

Outlook Videos