February 23, 2021
Corona
Amid Surge In Covid-19 Cases, Night Curfew Imposed In Aurangabad Till March 8

Amid Surge In Covid-19 Cases, Night Curfew Imposed In Aurangabad Till March 8

The night curfew will be imposed between 11pm and 6am till March 8, officials said

Outlook Web Bureau 23 February 2021
Representational Image
outlookindia.com
2021-02-23T21:41:22+05:30
In view of rising Covid-19 cases in Maharashtra, a night curfew has been imposed in Aurangabad city between 11pm and 6am till March 8, a senior police official said on Tuesday.

The announcement comes just hours after the Centre said that the two new coronavirus variants have been detected in Maharashtra and Kerala.

During the last four weeks, Maharashtra reported a sudden surge in coronavirus cases. At the moment, Kerala and Maharashtra, account for 75 per cent of total active Covid-19 cases in country.

Police Commissioner Nikhil Gupta told reporters that the decision to impose curfew in Aurangabad was taken after district, civic and police officials held a meeting during the day.

"A rise in Covid-19 cases is being observed in the city, and the administration has noticed that a lot of people are not complying with outbreak protocols like wearing masks, maintaining social distancing etc. So, the decision was taken to impose night curfew from tonight," Gupta said.

He said the industrial sector, medical and emergency services, public transport etc are exempt from the night curfew.

The caseload in Aurangabad district is inching towards the 50,000-mark with 132 cases recorded on Monday and 201 on Sunday.

(With PTI inputs)

