Madhya Pradesh Horror: 13-Year-Old Girl Abducted Thrice, Raped By Nine Men

In a heart-shaking incident, a 13-year-old minor girl in Madhya Pradesh's Umaria district was abducted thrice and raped several times by nine men within a matter of days. She was kidnapped by nine men, including the two truck drivers who allegedly raped her until she flew and reach her home. The incident came to light during the 'Samman campaign' going on in the state under the Shivraj Singh Chouhan government.

According to NDTV report, a 13-year-old girl was first abducted by a man known to her on January 4, who raped her, accompanied by six of his friends for two days. Before leaving the girl they threatened to kill her if she disclosed the incident to anyone.

The horror was recasted within a period of six days, when she was again abducted and raped by the previous accused persons. Later, she was allegedly raped by two truck drivers before finally fleeing back to her house on Friday.

The search in the case is undergoing since it was reported on Friday.

The Samman campaign aims to raise awareness about the crimes against women in Madhya Pradesh

Previously in the state, a 45-year old woman was allegedly raped by four men and was severely injured when the accused persons inserted an iron rod in her private parts. Later, they were detained.

