Smart Cams To Recognise Facial Expressions Of Women In Distress, Alert Lucknow Cops

The Lucknow Police is all set to install AI-enabled cameras across public places in the city – These will 'alert' the nearest police control room on the basis of "facial expressions" of women, who may be subjected to stalking or eve-teasing, reported Bar and Bench.

As per the plan, under Uttar Pradesh's 'Mission Shakti' programme, the AI-enabled camera will click photos of women in distress and send it to the control room after which necessary action will be taken.

The cops said, in a statement, “Apart from this, panic buttons will also be installed on major roads and squares of Lucknow by the police. Women will just have to press a button in times of distress.”

Lucknow Police Commissioner DK Thakur said, “The alert will come as soon as the expressions of a woman in distress change. Before she can take out the phone and dial 100 or UP 112 for help, an alert will reach the police.”

According to The Times of India, Thakur said that the police have identified 200 hotspots where the movement of women is maximum and "where most complaints have been received.”

