Lakme Fashion Week Announces First Virtual Event

Lakmé Fashion Week (LFW), India’s pioneering fashion platform, ushers in a new era of fashion showcases with its digital-first and season fluid edition. Launching the first-ever interactive fashion destination in India, Lakmé Fashion Week is set to bring the Indian fashion world to the doorsteps of the global fashion industry. Open to one and all, the virtual event will be live from 21st – 25th October 2020 on a high-tech virtual platform specially created for the event.



Ashwath Swaminathan, Head of Innovations at Lakmé said, “Lakmé Fashion Week’s aim has always been to boost the Indian fashion industry. With the first-ever digital edition, Lakmé Fashion Week will be reinvented to continue to enable the business of fashion, create new experiences for audiences and put the spotlight back on the future of fashion.”



Jaspreet Chandok, Head – Lifestyle Businesses at IMG Reliance said, “Lakmé Fashion Week is synonymous with being a platform that encourages and elevates talent and creativity. The fashion industry today needs a conscious new direction to sustain in the Covid-19 era and we hope to create this space for the industry to thrive and flourish. With a digital platform, we will bridge gaps between national and international audiences and buyers while continuing to support and nurture the design community.”

