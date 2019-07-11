﻿
Kashmir A 'Dispute' Between India and Pakistan, Needs To Be Resolved Through Dialogue: Farooq Abdullah

Kashmir A 'Dispute' Between India and Pakistan, Needs To Be Resolved Through Dialogue: Farooq Abdullah

National Conference president Farooq Abdullah was addressing party workers at Hazratbal on the occasion of 19th death anniversary of his mother Begum Jehan Ara.

11 July 2019
National Conference (NC) president Farooq Abdullah on Thursday said Kashmir is a "dispute" between India and Pakistan, which needs to be resolved through dialogue.

Abdullah, the MP from Srinagar, said nothing would be achieved through military might.

"Kashmir is a dispute between two countries (India and Pakistan). The issue is still in the United Nations. The UN observers are still here and in Pakistan held Kashmir. The issue should be resolved and it will be resolved only when they talk to each other and when India will talk to people here in Kashmir and Pakistan with the people in Azad Kashmir," he said.

The NC president was addressing party workers at Hazratbal on the occasion of 19th death anniversary of his mother Begum Jehan Ara.

Abdullah said there was no alternative to dialogue to address the Kashmir issue.

"Nothing will be achieved by military might or force or coercion including by NIA," he said.

(PTI)

