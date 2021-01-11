January 11, 2021
Corona
Home  »  Website  »  National  »  Karnataka: Union Minister Shripad Naik Injured In Car Accident; Wife, Aide Killed

Karnataka: Union Minister Shripad Naik Injured In Car Accident; Wife, Aide Killed

Sripad Naik suffered major injuries when his car overturned in Karnataka’s Uttara Kannada district on Monday, police said.

Outlook Web Bureau 11 January 2021
Google + Linkedin Whatsapp
Follow Outlook India On News
Karnataka: Union Minister Shripad Naik Injured In Car Accident; Wife, Aide Killed
Minister of State for AYUSH (Independent Charge) Shripad Yesso Naik
PTI File Photo
Karnataka: Union Minister Shripad Naik Injured In Car Accident; Wife, Aide Killed
outlookindia.com
2021-01-11T23:02:18+05:30

Union Minister for Ayush and Defence Shripad Y Naik met with an accident in Karnataka’s Uttara Kannada district on Monday night, police said. The minister’s wife Vijaya and personal assistant were killed, while Naik suffered major injuries when his car overturned at Ankola, police said. The minister's health condition is stable, they added.

Police said Naik, along with his wife, personal assistant Deepak, his close confidante Sai Kiran, gunman and the driver were heading from Yallapur to Gokarna on Monday night.

On the way, the driver lost control of the car near Hosakambi village in Ankola Taluk of Uttara Kannada and the vehicle overturned. "It was not a collision between vehicles. Prima facie it appears to be the case of the driver losing control of the car" a police officer told PTI.

Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa expressed shock over the accident and condoled the demise of Naik's wife. "Shocked to know that the car which Union Minister Shripad Naik ji was travelling met with an accident in Uttara Kannada. My heartfelt condolences on the tragic death of Smt Naik and prayers for the speedy recovery of Shri Naik and those injured," Yediyurappa tweeted.

(With PTI inputs)

For in-depth, objective and more importantly balanced journalism, Click here to subscribe to Outlook Magazine
Next Story >>

Amshipora Fake Encounter: Army Denies Cash Reward System For Killing Terrorists

Google + Linkedin Whatsapp

Read More in:

Outlook Web Bureau Shripad Naik Karnataka National

More from India

More From Outlook Magazine

More from Website

More from Blog

The Latest Issue

Outlook Videos