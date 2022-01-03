Advertisement
Monday, Jan 03, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home National

Karnataka Government Likely To Tighten Covid Restrictions Amid Surge In Cases

The government has already imposed containment measures like 'night curfew' from 10 PM to 5 AM, from December 28 till January 7 morning, to control the spread.

Karnataka Government Likely To Tighten Covid Restrictions Amid Surge In Cases
Representative image. | PTI

Trending

Karnataka Government Likely To Tighten Covid Restrictions Amid Surge In Cases
outlookindia.com
2022-01-03T12:11:55+05:30
PTI

PTI

More stories from PTI
View All

Published: 03 Jan 2022, Updated: 03 Jan 2022 12:11 pm

Faced with fresh Covid-19 threats, the Karnataka government is considering more containment measures to control the spread of the virus and the state cabinet is likely to decide in this regard, later this week after consulting experts.

The government has already imposed containment measures like "night curfew" from 10 PM to 5 AM, since December 28 till January 7 morning, to control the spread.

"We are monitoring both COVID and Omicron situation, it is spreading at a very fast pace in the country, in the state and in neighbouring states, so we need to have a discussion with experts. In this regard I will have a discussion with experts tomorrow evening," Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai said on Monday.

Speaking to reporters here, he said, the cabinet during its meeting on Thursday will discuss the situation in the state and the measures that need to be put in place, and decide on certain long term measures.

"Having the experience of managing the earlier two waves, we have already asked the experts to recommend containment measures, with limited impact on daily lives of the people," he further said, calling on the citizens to show self-control by following the COVID guidelines.

From the Magazine

Brave New World Under The Shadow Of The Pandemic

The Four Horsemen Of Apocalypse

Prison Diary: Uncertainty Keeps Political Prisoners Hanging Between Hope And Hopelessness

Covid Nightmare: Time Of The Living Dead

Meowdi: A Short Story by Perumal Murugan

Karnataka has been witnessing a surge in COVID cases over the last five days, with daily figures crossing the 1,000 mark.

This even as 10 more cases of the Omicron variant of the coronavirus were detected in Karnataka on Sunday, taking the state's tally to 76.

Noting that vaccination drive for 15-18 year-old children is beginning today across the state, the Chief Minister said, the government plans to make this a widespread drive as the aim is to bring youngsters within the "Corona safety circle".

"The drive is being held at schools, where children between these age groups are being vaccinated, on the basis of their identity and Aadhaar cards," he said, requesting cooperation from students, parents, teachers and health workers.

Responding to a question on Congress organising the Mekedatu padayatra (march) from January 9, amid COVID restrictions, Bommai said, "let's see I'm observing what they are doing. In tomorrow's meeting, we will discuss the general behaviour that needs to be followed, and it will be applicable to everyone, not only to them."

The Congress is organising the march from Mekedatu to Bengaluru, covering a distance of over 100 km, demanding the implementation of the Mekedatu project across river Cauvery, which neighbouring Tamil Nadu is opposed to.

Tags

PTI Bangalore Karnataka Active Covid Cases National
Advertisement

Outlook Newsletters

Advertisement

More from India

Covid Vaccination For Children In 15-18 Age Group Kicks Off Across States

Covid Vaccination For Children In 15-18 Age Group Kicks Off Across States

'Some Urgency': Centre Urges SC To Schedule Hearing Of EWS Quota In NEET-PG Row

NEWSFLASH | Fire Breaks Out At Godown In Mumbai's Ghatkopar

Opposition Parties Indulge In Communal Politics: Sharma

Gujarat Government Launches Special Drive To Vaccinate Children In 15-18 Age Group

Covid-19 Update: 33,750 New Cases Reported; 1,700 Omicron Infections So Far

Bulli Bai App Auctioning Muslim Women's Photos Invites NCW's Attention, Expedited Action Sought

Jammu and Kashmir: L-G Manoj Sinha To Launch Covid Vaccination Drive For Children From Govt School

Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Yearender 2021: Moments From Covid-19 Second Wave That Left Us In Shock And Tears

Yearender 2021: Moments From Covid-19 Second Wave That Left Us In Shock And Tears

Welcome 2022: A New Day, A New Beginning

Welcome 2022: A New Day, A New Beginning

Muted New Year Celebrations Across the USA

Muted New Year Celebrations Across the USA

Yearender 2021: India’s Vaccination Drive Crosses 1 Billion Milestone

Yearender 2021: India’s Vaccination Drive Crosses 1 Billion Milestone

Advertisement

More from India

BJP To Seek Public Suggestions For Preparing Manifesto Ahead Of UP Polls

BJP To Seek Public Suggestions For Preparing Manifesto Ahead Of UP Polls

Omicron Shadow Looms Over Republic Day Celebrations

Omicron Shadow Looms Over Republic Day Celebrations

Newsalert| Covid-19: Maharashtra Registers Fresh 11,877 Cases; 50 Omicron Cases

Newsalert| Covid-19: Maharashtra Registers Fresh 11,877 Cases; 50 Omicron Cases

Newsalert| Covid-19: Mumbai Registers 8,063 Fresh Cases

Newsalert| Covid-19: Mumbai Registers 8,063 Fresh Cases

Read More from Outlook

Omicron Shadow Looms Over Republic Day Celebrations

Omicron Shadow Looms Over Republic Day Celebrations

Seema Guha / India’s hope of inviting Central Asian leaders as guests for Republic Day, 2022 may be hit by another wave of the coronavirus pandemic.

Death, Up Close: A Photo Essay On The World Of Dalit Morgue Workers

Death, Up Close: A Photo Essay On The World Of Dalit Morgue Workers

Arun Vijai Mathavan / Dalits have been forced to handle the dead for centuries. The manner in which they are compelled to handle the bodies in modern, state-run hospitals, have gone unnoticed.

SA Vs IND, 2nd Test, Live: India Eye Unbeaten Streak At Wanderers

SA Vs IND, 2nd Test, Live: India Eye Unbeaten Streak At Wanderers

Jayanta Oinam / After their historic win in Centurion, India lead the three-match Test series 1-0. Follow here live cricket scores and updates of the second SA vs IND Test.

Sands Of Time - Part 7 | The Young Boy From 'Baton Baton Mein' Who Ended up in 'The Office'

Sands Of Time - Part 7 | The Young Boy From 'Baton Baton Mein' Who Ended up in 'The Office'

Amborish Roychoudhury / In part seven of Outlook's 'Sands of Time' series, film writer Amborish Roychoudhury profiles such an actor, who worked with Basu Chatterjee and Hrishikesh Mukherjee and then went on to star in American sitcoms.

Advertisement