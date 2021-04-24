Justice NV Ramana Takes Oath As 48th Chief Justice Of India

Also read CJI Bobde Recommends Justice N V Ramana As His Successor

Justice Nuthalapati Venkata Ramana was sworn in as the 48th Chief Justice of India by President Ram Nath Kovind in Rashtrapati Bhawan on Saturday.

Justice Ramana has replaced S A Bobde.

Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Law Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad were among those present at Justice Ramana’s oath taking ceremony, today.

The new CJI took the oath in English in the name of God.

Justice Bobde, who decided several key cases during his tenure, including the historic Ayodhya verdict, had retired on Friday.

(With PTI inputs)

