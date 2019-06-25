Jharkhand Man's Lynching 'Blot On Humanity', BJP Leaders' Silence On Matter 'Shocking': Rahul Gandhi

﻿
Ansari was tied to a tree and brutally beaten by a mob on June 18 for allegedly stealing a motorcycle. A video of the incident also shows mob forcing Ansari to chant "Jai Shri Ram" and "Jai Hanuman" in Jharkhand's Saraikela Kharsawan district.

25 June 2019
Congress Party President Rahul Gandhi, center, with his mother Sonia Gandhi arrive at the swearing in ceremony of Indian prime minister Narendra Modi and his cabinet at the forecourt of presidential palace in New Delhi. (PTI photo)
2019-06-25T20:44:50+0530
Congress President Rahul Gandhi on Tuesday termed the brutal lynching of 24-year-old Jharkhand man as a "blot on humanity" and said the cruelty of police who held "dying" Tabrez Ansari in custody for four days is "shocking".

Taking to Twitter, Gandhi also targetted the BJP and its leaders for their silence on the matter.

"The cruelty of the police who held this dying boy in custody for 4 days is shocking as is the silence of powerful voices in the BJP ruled Central & State Govts," he wrote.

Ansari was tied to a tree and brutally beaten by a mob on June 18 for allegedly stealing a motorcycle. A video of the incident also shows mob forcing Ansari to chant "Jai Shri Ram" and "Jai Hanuman" in Jharkhand's Saraikela Kharsawan district.

He was declared "brought dead" by doctors at the Tata Main Hospital in Jamshedpur, Jharkhand, Saturday.

The Congress president used the hashtag 'India Against Lynch Terror' with his tweet.

Eleven people have been arrested in connection with Ansari's death and a special investigation team (SIT) has been set up to look into the matter.

(With inputs from PTI)

