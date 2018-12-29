Jammu And Kashmir: Encounter Between Security Force And Militants In Pulwama, 4 Militants Killed

Four militants were killed on Saturday in a gunfight with the security forces in Jammu and Kashmir's Pulwama district, officials said.

An encounter broke out between militants and security forces in Pulwama district on Saturday morning.

Defence Ministry spokesman Col. Rajesh Kalia said: "Four terrorists have been killed in Hajin Payeen village. Weapons and warlike stores have been recovered."

Some reports mentioned that the slain militants belonged to Jaish-e-Muhammad (JeM) outfit, although their exact identities are being ascertained.

Acting on specific information about the presence of militants in Hanjan area of Pulwama in south Kashmir, security forces launched a cordon and search operation, a police official said.

He said as the forces were conducting searches, the hiding militants fired upon them.

The forces retaliated, leading to the encounter, the official said.

According to police, the security forces surrounded Hajin Payeen village after receiving information about the presence of militants.

"As the cordon was tightened, the militants who were hiding opened fire. That triggered an encounter in which two militants have been killed," an informed source said.

Reports from the area mentioned that the slain militants belonged to Jaish-e-Muhammad (JeM) outfit.

Meanwhile, clashes broke out near the gunfight site between protesters and the security forces immediately after the encounter ended.

(With inputs from agencies)