Israel Names Street After Rabindranath Tagore On The Poet's 159th Birthday, Tweets Photo

Israel has named a street in Tel Aviv after celebrated Indian poet Rabindranath Tagore as a tribute on his 159th birthday.

On May 7, the Israeli Embassy in India tweeted a photo of a signboard where the street was named Rehov Tagore; 'rehov' means street.

"We honor #RabindranathTagore today and every day, as we named a street in Tel Aviv in memory of his valuable contribution to mankind," their Twitter handle said.

Tagore, who wrote his poetry, novels, stories and plays in Bengali, In 1913 he won the prestigious Nobel prize in literature and till now, he is the only poet from India to have done so.

The poet also composed the poem that later became the national anthem of India. Interestingly, the national anthem of Bangladesh, 'Amar Sonar Bangla', was also written by the same Bengali poet.