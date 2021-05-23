India Logs 2.4 Lakh New Covid Cases, Below 3-lakh Mark For Seventh Day

Amid a steady decline in the number of Covid-19 infections, India logged 2,40,842 new cases and 3,741 fatalities during the last 24 hours, marking the seventh consecutive day when the daily caseload remained under the three lakh mark.

With the latest addition, the country’ Covid caseload has surged to 2.65 crore while the death toll has risen to 2.99 lakh, the Union health ministry data indicated.

The active cases further reduced to 28,05,399 comprising 10.57 per cent of the total infections, while the national Covid-19 recovery rate improved to 88.30 per cent.

Despite a decline in the number of infections, many states and Union Territories have extended their Covid-induced lockdown amid the Centre urging authorities to not let their guard down.

While Delhi and Tamil Nadu became the latest UT and state to extend their Covid lockdown till the end of the month, the Uttar Pradesh government extended the partial corona curfew in place in the state till 7 am on May 31.

The number of people who have recuperated from the disease in the country surged to 2,34,25,467 while the case fatality rate stood at 1.13 per cent, the data stated.

India's Covid-19 tally had crossed the 20 lakh-mark on August 7 last, 30 lakh on August 23, 40 lakh on September 5 and 50 lakh on September 16. It went past 60 lakh on September 28, 70 lakh on October 11, crossed 80 lakh on October 29, 90 lakh on November 20 and surpassed the one-crore mark on December 19 last year. India crossed the grim milestone of 2 crore on May 4 this year.

According to the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), 32,86,07,937 samples have been tested for Covid-19 up to May 22 with 21,23,782 samples tested on Saturday.

(With PTI inputs)

