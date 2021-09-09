IIT-Madras Retains Best Indian Institution Tag; IISc, IIM-A Bag Top Spots: NIRF Rankings

Maintaining its spot on top, the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Madras has been named as the best institute of India with the Indian Institute of Science (IISc), Bengaluru bagging the top spot for the best research institutions in the country.

The Indian Institute of Management (IIM) Ahmedabad ranked as the best B-School, while Jamia Hamdard was declared the top institution for pharmacy studies.

The latest rankings were revealed in the sixth edition of the Ministry of Education's National Institutional Ranking Framework (NIRF) ranking announced on Thursday by Union Education Dharmendra Pradhan.

As per the list, the top ten engineering institutions in the country include eight IITs and two national Institutes of Technology (NITs).

In the colleges category, Miranda House in Delhi bagged the first rank followed by Lady Sri Ram College for Women, Delhi and Loyola College, Chennai.

As per the NIRF ranking, AIIMS Delhi has bagged the top spot among medical colleges followed by PGIMER Chandigarh and Christian Medical College, Vellore.

(With inputs from PTI)

