ICSE Class 10, ISC Class 12 Results To Be Announced Today; Here’s How To Download Marksheet

The Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE) will announce the results of Class 10 and Class 12 students at 3pm today.

The board’s Chief Executive and Secretary Gerry Arathoon, made the announcement on Friday.

While the board had cancelled the final exams for both the classes due to rising number of coronavirus infections across the country, it had announced that the final results will be calculated on the basis of an alternate assessment policy.

How to check results?

According to the board, results will be made available on the website of the Council and through SMS.

To check marks via the website:

Log on to https://www.cisce.org/

Click on ‘Results of the Class X (ICSE) & Class XII (ISC) Year 2021 Examinations’.

To check marks via SMS:

To check the ICSE Year 2021 Examination Results, type the student’s Unique DD in the following way, in the 'New Message' box: ICSE 1234587 (Seven Digit Unique ID).

To check the 1SC Pear 2021 Examination Results, type the student’s Unique ID in the following way as a new text message: ISC 123456 (Seven Digit Unique ID)

Send the SMS to the number: 09248082883

For schools, the Tabulation Registers will be made available through the CAREERS Portal. The schools can access the results by logging into the CAREERS Portal of the Council using the Principal's login ID and password.

How to recheck marks?

This time, due to the board’s alternate assessment policy, option of rechecking of answer scripts will not be available as the candidates have been awarded "imputed marks".

However, a dispute resolution mechanism will be in place for correction of calculation errors, Arathoon said.

"In the event a candidate has objections regarding computation of marks in the result, she or he may make a written application to the school, stating the objection in detail along with reasons thereof.

"Schools will be required to review all such applications, and only upon being satisfied with the contentions made therein, forward the same to the board along with your comments and remarks endorsing the contentions made and documents supporting the opinion regarding the computation of marks," he said.

The CISCE will review the request, the supporting documents and the principal's remarks and convey its decision to the School concerned in writing.

"In case the result will need to be altered, the CISCE will notify the Head of the School concerned. This dispute resolution mechanism is only for the correction of calculation errors," he said.

(With PTI inputs)

