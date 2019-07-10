I Have Known Them For 40 Years, I Will Take Them Back To Karnataka: DK Shivakumar On Rebel MLAs

Karnataka minister D K Shivakumar on Wednesday claimed he knows the rebel MLAs, camping in Mumbai, for last 40 years, and expressed confidence that he would return to his state with them.

The minister, before being detained by police, was prevented from entering the Renaissance Hotel in Powai, where rebel MLAs from Karnataka are staying, but he insisted on meeting them in a desperate bid to pull the Congress-JD(S) government from the brink of collapse.

"I know them (Karnataka MLAs) well. Their relationship with the BJP is of two-three days but I know them for 40 years. My heart works with them, my heart is open to them," he told reporters outside the hotel before the police took him into custody.

"I know their hearts, I know their feelings, I will win them, I will take them (back to Karnataka). We want to have a secular government in Karnataka," he said.

Asked whether he managed to speak to any of the rebel MLAs staying inside the luxury hotel, he said, "I have tried, I have communicated with them. Lot of people, other legislators who are outside and who have already resigned, spoke to me."

"They (the rebel MLAs) are going to call me, and speak to me, I will wait till they speak. They cannot go. I will not leave them," he said.

On the cancellation of his reservation in the hotel, Shivakumar said, "Mumbai is known for its hospitality. Other rooms are also there. I want to have a shower. If they dont give me a shower, if they give me nothing... the streets of Bombay are there."

"Hundreds of people come here to settle, I will also be here as a settler," said the Karnataka leader.

Earlier, 10 of the 12 MLAs lodged in the hotel wrote to the Mumbai Police, saying they feared a threat to their lives and that Shivakumar should be prevented from entering the hotel. Police have imposed prohibitory orders near the hotel, an official said.

Twelve MLAs -- seven of the Congress, three of the JD(S) and two Independents -- are in the city since Saturday after resigning from the Karnataka Assembly membership and withdrawing support to the state's coalition government.

The ruling coalition in Karnataka faces the threat of losing its majority if the resignations of the rebel MLAs are accepted.

