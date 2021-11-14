Advertisement
Thursday, Nov 18, 2021
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home National
Exclusive

How Srinagar Joined The Global List Of 49 Creative Cities Network

The INTACH dossier, the copy of which is with Outlook, reads, Kashmiri Craftspeople owe much in their artistic proclivity to the 14th-15th c. period of royal patronage in Kashmir.

How Srinagar Joined The Global List Of 49 Creative Cities Network
Delicate pattern on a Pashmina shawl | Representational Image

Trending

How Srinagar Joined The Global List Of 49 Creative Cities Network
outlookindia.com
2021-11-14T20:01:54+05:30
Naseer Ganai
Naseer Ganai

Naseer Ganai

More stories from Naseer Ganai
View All

Published: 14 Nov 2021, Updated: 14 Nov 2021 8:01 pm

The dossier prepared by the INTACH Kashmir chapter that led to Srinagar becoming one of the 49 cities worldwide to join the UNESCO Creative Cities Network (UCCN) is a comprehensive document about Kashmir’s craft history and its development over the past 1000 years.

Saleem Beg, INTACH chapter head J&K, says before submitting the dossier he held detailed deliberations and remodelled the dossier that was prepared in 2018. “We held a number of workshops. We held workshops in the old city of Srinagar. We held discussions with the Kashmir Chamber of Commerce,” he said. He said in the document baseline survey of crafts and craftsmen were done.

Mehmood Shah, Director Handicrafts, says the dossier that was prepared by INTACH is based on information and data given by the various departments. He says INTACH has worked extensively on the dossier and it is the exhaustive document, holistically based on the craft and craft alone, which has resulted in Srinagar joining UNESCO’s Creative Cities Network.

Related Stories

Ladakh: Call For Bandh On December 6 Shows How Politics Plays Differently In The New Union Territory

The dossier, the copy of which is with Outlook, reads, Kashmiri Craftspeople owe much in their artistic proclivity to the 14th-15th c. period of royal patronage in Kashmir. “The 16th-century Mughal rule re-organized the crafts industry and established royal karkhanas (industries). These continued to gain patronage under the Dogra rulers in the 19th-20th centuries.”

About Srinagar, the dossier says, “it is one of the ancient cities of South Asia with a continuously recorded history of about 1500 years, and its cultural apogee in the 15th-16th centuries.” Located on the historic Shahra-e-Abresham (Silk Route), the city generated a wealth of ideas related to arts and crafts, and facilitated the exchange of activities in trade, cultural practices and scientific knowledge, says the document. It says historically, Srinagar has created a legacy for itself as a trade-based city whose products like shawls and carpets have been internationally recognized.

From the Magazine

India's Best B-Schools 2022: Top Private MBA Institutions In India

India's Best B-Schools 2022: Top Public MBA Institutions In India

The Great Indian Dream: How Youngsters Are Creating Wealth With Offbeat Ideas

Indian Richie Rich: A Billion Bucks Worth Of Brash And Brilliant Minds

Diary | 'Udham Singh' Is An Emotional Journey: Vicky Kaushal

The dossier says the handicraft industry forms an important economic base of the city, with 20,822 registered artisans practising various crafts in the city. “The major markets for Kashmiri handicrafts are Europe, Middle East and South-East Asia,” it reads.

“Srinagar represents a unique urban setting and natural landscape with their creative representation in the city's associated crafts. The brand ‘Cashmere’ and the motif paisley are internationally recognized symbols of the city’s distinct artistic identity. This rich tradition survives today in the form of 10 different crafts, 7 of which have received the unique Geographical Indication (GI) recognition. Craft is viewed as an important driver of the city's economy whereby it is estimated to contribute 6%-8% to the GDP of the Kashmir region,” the document reads.

“In the recent past, Srinagar’s rich craft practices and people were adversely affected by a lack of cross-cultural connections with other areas of the world. The political uncertainty in the region during the 1990s was a major deterrent to the development and transformation of Srinagar’s cultural legacy. These difficulties can be overcome by valorising the traditional arts and crafts sector to its full potential by developing city infrastructure for handmade products to counter challenges of machine-made products, enhancing city spaces to nurture crafts and arts and providing opportunities to local craftspeople for global exposure,” reads the dossier.

The Department of Handicrafts has a registered artisan base of 39506 craftspersons engaged in different traditional crafts within Srinagar. Available data indicates Pashmina shawl industry as the largest single manufacturing sector closely followed by hand-woven carpets. The average export of handicrafts from Kashmir for the past three years was Rs 981.27 crores. While the crafts continue to be practised amongst families for generations, 65% of them are first-generation artisans. “This demonstrates the healthy state of the crafts sector which continues to provide livelihood opportunities as well as sustaining its historical base,” says the dossier.

A majority of the artisans are trained in the traditional master-apprentice work culture, with 61% of the practising crafts persons having an accumulated work experience of 20 or more years, it adds.

The document goes on to state -

“The city of Srinagar has been extending an invitation to artists, travellers and scholars alike in addition to the general tourist population due to its immense natural beauty. This makes the city as one of the ideal destinations for artistic retreats and residency programmes. Over the past few years, the city has hosted and participated in International art exchange programmes with institutes in Europe, Asia, North America organized by Kashmir Art Quest,” reads the document.

“Presently the city has a registered artisan base of 39506 craftspersons in more than 10 historic crafts out of which 7 crafts: Pashmina, Hand-knotted Carpets, Papier-mache, Sozni, Kani shawls, Khatamband, walnut wood carving have the GI recognition. 95% of the craftspersons work under the traditional karkhana (small scale industry) system. The schemes launched by Department of Handicraft, has enabled indirectly linking the artisans with the market and providing physical spaces to demonstrate their products, locally as well as internationally.”

Tags

Naseer Ganai J&K: Jammu & Kashmir Arts & Culture UNESCO National
Advertisement

Outlook Newsletters

Advertisement

More from India

No Consensus On Anti-Defection Law: Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla

No Consensus On Anti-Defection Law: Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla

Delhi Air Pollution: Strong Winds Likely To Bring Relief, Say Authorities

India, China Agree To Hold Next Round Of Military Talks, Complete Disengagement Objective

Prevented Public Hanging, POCSO Skin To Skin Judgement Quashed: 2 Times Attorney General Challenged HC Orders

Jammu And Kashmir: 'Will Knock On Every Door', Says PAGD Over Hyderpora Encounter

Rape Complaint Against BJP MLA Pratap Bheel In Rajasthan; Second Instance In 10 Months

UP Polls: Mass Rallies Again As Parties Throw Covid-19 Caution To The Wind

Skin To Skin Contact: How It Travelled Path Of Judiciary

Advertisement

Photo Gallery

India Herald New Era With Five-Wicket T20 Win Vs New Zealand

India Herald New Era With Five-Wicket T20 Win Vs New Zealand

Dani Alves Insisted On Returning To Help Barcelona Recover

Dani Alves Insisted On Returning To Help Barcelona Recover

IITF Returns After Pandemic Break

IITF Returns After Pandemic Break

Highway To The Skies

Highway To The Skies

Advertisement

More from India

Arvind Kejriwal Announces Delhi Govt's Six-Point Action Plan To Clean Frothy Yamuna

Arvind Kejriwal Announces Delhi Govt's Six-Point Action Plan To Clean Frothy Yamuna

Gurudwaras Open Doors For Namaz After Restrictions On Prayer Sites In Gurugram

Gurudwaras Open Doors For Namaz After Restrictions On Prayer Sites In Gurugram

J&K: TRF, Hizbul Mujaheedin Commanders Among Five Terrorists Killed In Twin Encounter At Kulgam

J&K: TRF, Hizbul Mujaheedin Commanders Among Five Terrorists Killed In Twin Encounter At Kulgam

Vir Das Joins Array Of Artists Censored In Madhya Pradesh By Narottam Mishra

Vir Das Joins Array Of Artists Censored In Madhya Pradesh By Narottam Mishra

Read More from Outlook

Prevented Public Hanging, POCSO Skin To Skin Judgement Quashed: 2 Times Attorney General Challenged HC Orders

Prevented Public Hanging, POCSO Skin To Skin Judgement Quashed: 2 Times Attorney General Challenged HC Orders

Priyam Shukla / This is the second time when the Attorney General of India has appealed on criminal side of a High Court judgement. Back in 1986, AG prevented a public execution.

Why Did Paytm Fail To Impress Investors On Market Debut Day?

Why Did Paytm Fail To Impress Investors On Market Debut Day?

Kundan Kishore / Paytm-owner One97 Communications India’s biggest initial public offering (IPO) failed to impress investors as Paytm shares listed at 9% discount and closed at Rs 1,560, 27.40% below the offer price.

England Cricket Racism: Brooks Apologises To Pujara

England Cricket Racism: Brooks Apologises To Pujara

Outlook Web Bureau / Azeem Rafiq said that Jack Brooks started the practice of referring to Cheteshwar Pujara as 'Steve'. Pujara had county cricket stints at Yorkshire in 2015 and 2018.

Kashmir Civilian Killings: The Long Wait And The Agony After

Kashmir Civilian Killings: The Long Wait And The Agony After

Naseer Ganai / For the grieving kin of those killed in the recent spate, the wait for the body of the deceased is now one of pain and long hard struggle

Advertisement