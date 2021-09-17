In wake of a writ petition regarding protesting farmers blocking NH-44 and the Supreme Court’s August 23 order asking protesters to either shift to one side of the highway or move to an alternate site, farmer union leaders have decided to meet at Singhu border to take a final call on the matter.

The issue has been discussed by Haryana CM Manohar Lal Khattar with PM Narender Modi by on Thursday evening.

On Friday, 32 farmers unions of Punjab are meeting Singhu border to discuss issues related to the blockade on NH-44 (Delhi-Ambala). After the meeting, the matter will be discussed by the Samyukta Kisan Morcha (SKM) for a final call.

Farmer leaders, however, insist that protesters have not blocked the way and it was the Delhi Police that had installed barricades on the highway to halt their movement in November 2020 when they were moving to the national capital as part of the ‘Delhi Challo’ call against the three farm laws.

Many farmer groups have contended to first get the wall that was constructed to prevent the entry of farmers to Delhi last year removed. Farm leaders claimed that commuters are facing more problems because of the police barricades and the wall than the protesters.

Farmers leaders may consider the possibility of removing their tents from one side of the highway to give passage to commuters if Delhi Police removes its barricades and wall from the highway. However, leaders have ruled out any possibility of moving to an alternative site till their demands are met by the government.

The Sonipat district administration on Tuesday held a meeting with a section of farmer union leaders and urged them to vacate the portion of NH-44 on the Singhu-Kundli border. Farmer leader Gurnam Singh Charuni said, “The police barricades and wall constructed on the Delhi side have created more problems for commuters. Because of this, commuters are forced to travel more. This is a ploy of the government to turn commuters against the farmers. We asked the administration to get that wall cleared first.”