Thursday, Dec 16, 2021
General MM Naravane New Chairman Of Chiefs of Staff Committee After CDS Rawat's Demise

The post of chairman of the Chiefs of Staff Committee, now taken by General MM Naravane, fell vacant following the death of Chief of Defence Staff (CDS) Gen Bipin Rawat in an Indian Air Force helicopter crash on December 8.

General Manoj Mukund Naravane | PTI

2021-12-16T11:33:39+05:30
PTI

PTI

Published: 16 Dec 2021, Updated: 16 Dec 2021 11:33 am

The Chief of Army Staff General MM Naravane has assumed the charge as the chairman of the Chiefs of Staff Committee that comprises the three service chiefs, people familiar with the development said on Wednesday.

The post fell vacant following the crash of Chief of Defence Staff (CDS) Gen Bipin Rawat's  Indian Air Force helicopter on December 8 which led to his untimely demise.

Gen Naravane has been given the charge as the chairman of the committee as he is the senior-most among the three service chiefs, the people cited above said.

IAF Chief Air Chief Marshal VR Chaudhari and Navy Chief Admiral R Hari Kumar had taken over their respective positions on September 30 and November 30.

Before the creation of the post of the Chief of Defence Staff (CDS), the senior-most among the three service chiefs used to be the chairman of the Chiefs of Staff Committee.

The Chiefs of Staff Committee (CoSC) met on Tuesday and condoled the death of Gen Rawat, his wife Madhulika and 11 armed forces personnel.

Group Captain Varun Singh, the lone survivor of the crash, succumbed to injuries on Wednesday at a military hospital in Bengaluru.

Meanwhile, Gen Naravane held a telephonic conversation with Lt Gen Fahd bin Abdullah Al-Mutair, the Commander of Royal Saudi Armed Forces.

The Army said they discussed issues of bilateral defence cooperation.

Bipin Rawat MM Naravane Chief Of Defence Staff (CDS) Chief Of Army Staff
