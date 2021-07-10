July 10, 2021
Home  »  Website  »  National  »  Former Himachal CM Virbhadra Singh Cremated With Full State Honours

Former Himachal CM Virbhadra Singh Cremated With Full State Honours

Virbhadra Singh's followers gathered in large numbers to bid adieu to their leader.

Outlook Web Bureau 10 July 2021, Last Updated at 6:27 pm
Google + Linkedin Whatsapp
Follow Outlook India On News
Former Himachal CM Virbhadra Singh Cremated With Full State Honours
Funeral procession of former Himachal Pradesh CM Virbhadra Singh, in Shimla
PTI Photo
Former Himachal CM Virbhadra Singh Cremated With Full State Honours
outlookindia.com
2021-07-10T18:27:47+05:30
Also read

Former Himachal Pradesh chief minister Virbhadra Singh was cremated with full state honours with thousands of his followers gathered to bid adieu to their leader.

The cremation was held at a royal crematorium in Jogni Bagh near Shimla's Rampur on Saturday afternoon.

A police contingent gave the guard of honour and gun salute to the former chief minister.

Virbhadra Sinhg’s son Vikramaditya Singh performed the last rites around 4.30 pm.

Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur and his cabinet colleagues also attended the last rites.

A delegation of Congress leaders represented party president Sonia Gandhi at his cremation on Saturday.

The delegation comprised Chhattisgarh CM Bhupesh Baghel and Congress treasurer Pawan Kumar Bansal.

The body was kept at Rampur's Padam Palace from 8 am to 2 pm before the funeral. His body was taken to the crematorium at 2.45 pm.

The 87-year-old veteran Congress leader breathed his last after prolonged illness at Shimla's Indira Gandhi Medical College (IGMC) on Thursday.

(PTI inputs)

For in-depth, objective and more importantly balanced journalism, Click here to subscribe to Outlook Magazine
Next Story >>

Delhi Court Rejects Bail To Man For Holding Fake Remdesivir Injections

Google + Linkedin Whatsapp

Read More in:

Outlook Web Bureau Virbhadra Singh Himachal Pradesh Funeral National

More from India

More From Outlook Magazine

More from Website

More from Blog

The Latest Issue

Outlook Videos