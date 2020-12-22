Forget BJP’s Three Seats, CPI (M) Won Five Seats In DDC Polls In South Kashmir

While all attention was riveted towards the BJP winning three seats in Kashmir, the CPI (M) sprung a surprise by winning all five seats it contested in south Kashmir in the District Development Council (DDC) polls.

The CPI (M) was allotted three seats by the Peoples Alliance for the Gupkar Declaration of which the party is a part. But the CPI (M) chose to fight from five seats in Kulgam district, including the three seats allotted to it and won them all.

CPI (M) leader in Jammu and Kashmir Mohammad Yousuf Tarigami said the win of the alliance, including the CPI (M) is significant in many respects as they didn’t campaign in the elections. “For that matter I consider the victory of the Congress in Jammu and many parts in Kashmir as significant. Unlike the BJP, no top leader of the Congress visited Jammu and Kashmir to campaign,” he added.

Ghulam Nabi Malik, senior CPI (M) leader, also said the overall performance of the People's Alliance is very significant and will have far reaching consequences. He said the win of the CPI (M) in Kulgam district for decades on now has roots in the Kisan movement of the yesteryears. “I see today's win as as a continuation of the past struggles of the Left,” he added.

Since 1996, the communist party has been winning the polls from Kulgam constituency. The CPI(M) leader Mohammad Yousuf Tarigami has consecutively won from the constituency as an MLA for the past three terms. Tarigami has never been a minister but has always been considered an influential politician in Kashmir.

When the Peoples Alliance for Gupkar Alliance was formed, the CPI(M) became part of it and condemned the revocation of Article 370. However, the CPI(M) didn’t agree with the decision of the alliance when it allotted it only three seats in Kulgam and preferred to field two candidates against the PDP and NC candidates and it won all five seats.

