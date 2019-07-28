﻿
Home »  Website »  National »  Fine Of Rs 25000 Imposed On Hotel For 'Over-Charging' Rahul Bose For Two Bananas

Fine Of Rs 25000 Imposed On Hotel For 'Over-Charging' Rahul Bose For Two Bananas

The 51-year-old actor had recently shared a clip on Twitter where he narrated his experience of paying Rs 442 for two bananas at a plush five-star hotel.

Outlook Web Bureau 28 July 2019
Fine Of Rs 25000 Imposed On Hotel For 'Over-Charging' Rahul Bose For Two Bananas
Screengrab from Actor Rahul Bose's video
Twitter
Fine Of Rs 25000 Imposed On Hotel For 'Over-Charging' Rahul Bose For Two Bananas
outlookindia.com
2019-07-28T08:49:44+0530

A fine of Rs 25,000 has been imposed on hotel JW Marriott in Chandigarh by the Excise and Taxation Department of the Union Territory for over-priced fruits offered to actor Rahul Bose at the hotel.

"You have to see this to believe it. Who said fruit wasn't harmful to your existence? Ask the wonderful folks at @JWMarriottChd #goingbananas #howtogetfitandgobroke #potassiumforkings," tweeted actor Rahul Bose along with a short video.

The 51-year-old actor had recently shared a clip on Twitter where he narrated his experience of paying Rs 442 for two bananas at a plush five-star hotel.

The actor's call for some healthy snack took Twitter by storm and netizens couldn't hold themselves back from sharing their own 'Rahul Bose moments'.

Twitterati reminisced the moments when they had to pay for something that broke their banks.

The fine was imposed after the hotel authorities failed to give a satisfactory reply on a show-cause notice served over the issue.

"In this matter, a showcase notice was issued to the hotel management. They were called today for the reply. But they could not give a satisfactory reply. So after hearing, they have been imposed with the fine," said R K Chaudhry, Assistant Excise and Taxation Commissioner, UT Chandigarh.

(ANI)

READ MORE IN:
Outlook Web Bureau Chandigarh National

Post a Comment


You are not logged in, To comment please / Register
or use
Next Story : Racial Tensions After Donald Trump Brands Majority-Black District As 'Disgusting, Rodent Infested Mess'
Download the Outlook ​Magazines App. Six magazines, wherever you go! Play Store and App Store
More From Outlook Web Bureau
More From Outlook Magazine
More From Website
More From Blog
THE LATEST ISSUE
CLICK IMAGE FOR CONTENTS
  • PHOTO
  • NEWS
  • BLOGS
  • LATEST
more>>
Online Casino Betway Banner
Outlook VIDEOS

Advertisement

OUTLOOK TOPICS :

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z 0 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9

or just type initial letters