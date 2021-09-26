Advertisement
Sunday, Sep 26, 2021
Rahul Gandhi Hails Ex-PM Manmohan Singh On Birthday, Calls Him 'Fearless', 'Brilliant'

The Congress, on its official Twitter handle, posted, 'A visionary. A devoted patriot.A man of his words. Dr. Manmohan Singh, you are the leader India truly deserves.'

Former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh | PTI

2021-09-26T12:01:48+05:30
Outlook Web Desk

Outlook Web Desk

Published: 26 Sep 2021, Updated: 26 Sep 2021 12:01 pm

 Senior Congress leaders on Sunday greeted former prime minister Manmohan Singh on his 89th birthday. Former party chief Rahul Gandhi expressed his heartfelt respect and praised him for having a great understanding of issues facing the country and admitted that there is much to learn from him. 

The veteran politician Manmohan Singh is a Rajya Sabha member and one of the Congress's top leaders.

The Congress, on its official Twitter handle, posted, "A visionary. A devoted patriot.A man of his words. Dr. Manmohan Singh, you are the leader India truly deserves."

"#HappyBirthdayDrMMS, the Congress party & the entire nation cherishes you & your immense contributions- today & everyday. Thank you for everything you've done,"  the party tweeted.

The Congress said Singh's unbridled commitment to India's progress - right from the time of being the finance minister to the prime minister to even today - has benefitted every Indian to a scale unimaginable.

In a Facebook post, Gandhi said, "Happy birthday to Dr. Manmohan Singh ji. He is fearless and brilliant with a great understanding of the issues our country has been facing. There is much to learn from him."

"I wish him good health and happiness," he said.

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot, Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel, senior leaders Sachin Pilot, Mukul Wasnik, Salman Khurshid, among others, wished Singh on his birthday. 

The renowned economist, credited with bringing in sweeping reforms in the 1990s, was prime minister for 10 years until the Congress was defeated by the BJP in the 2014 polls and PM Narendra Modi took power for the first time.

(With PTI Inputs)

Outlook Web Desk Manmohan Singh Rahul Gandhi New Delhi Ex-PM Birthday Senior Congress Leader National
