December 27, 2020
Farmers Protests: 32-Year-old Farmer Dies Of Cardiac Arrest At Tikri Border

Amarpal Singh reportedly died of cardiac arrest while taking part in the farmers agitation on Friday, reports claimed

Outlook Web Bureau 27 December 2020
Farmers during their ongoing agitation against new farm laws, in New Delhi.
PTI
A 32-year-old farmer from Haryana’s Kaithal district died at the Tikri border outside the national capital on Friday, reports claimed.

Amarpal Singh reportedly died of cardiac arrest. His body was taken to a civic hospital in Kaithal and a post-mortem was conducted post which it was taken to Serda village for conducting last rites.

Singh is survived by his wife and two children, reports claimed.

 

Outlook Web Bureau Delhi - NCR Farmers protest National

