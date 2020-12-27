Farmers Protests: 32-Year-old Farmer Dies Of Cardiac Arrest At Tikri Border

A 32-year-old farmer from Haryana’s Kaithal district died at the Tikri border outside the national capital on Friday, reports claimed.

Amarpal Singh reportedly died of cardiac arrest. His body was taken to a civic hospital in Kaithal and a post-mortem was conducted post which it was taken to Serda village for conducting last rites.

Singh is survived by his wife and two children, reports claimed.

