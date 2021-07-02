July 02, 2021
ED Attaches Assets Of Actor Dino Morea, Ahmed Patel’s Son-In-Law

The ED said a provisional order was issued in connection with a money laundering case involving Gujarat-based pharmaceutical company Sterling Biotech group.

Outlook Web Bureau 02 July 2021, Last Updated at 7:31 pm
Dino Morea
File Photo
 The Enforcement Directorate on Friday attached assets of actors Dino Morea and Sanjay Khan and DJ Aqeel and late Congress leader Ahmed Patel's son-in-law in a money laundering case involving Gujarat-based pharmaceutical company Sterling Biotech group.

The ED said a provisional order was issued under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) to attach the assets of the four people which are worth Rs 8.79 crore.

The value of attachment of assets for Khan is Rs 3 crore, for Dino Morea it is Rs 1.4 crore, for Aqeel Abdulkhalil Bachooali, popularly known as DJ Aqeel, it is Rs 1.98 crore and for Irfan Ahmed Siddiqui, who is Patel’s son-in-law, it is Rs 2.41 crore, the central probe agency said in a statement.

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) said that Nitin Sandesara and Chetan Sandesara, absconding promoters of the Sterling Biotech group, have "diverted" proceeds of crime to the four people.

The promoter brothers Nitin Sandesara, Chetan Sandesara, Chetan's wife Dipti Sandesara and Hitesh Patel have been declared fugitive economic offenders by a special court, it said.

The money-laundering case pertains to the alleged Rs 14,500-crore bank-loan fraud said to have been perpetrated by Sterling Biotech and its main promoters and directors.

(PTI inputs)

