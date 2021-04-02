April 02, 2021
Poshan
Dharmendra Pradhan Contributes One Year Salary For Development Of Utkal University

The minister had made the announcement first in November 2019 while attending the alumni meet organized by the university to mark its platinum jubilee in Bhubaneswar.

02 April 2021
Dharmendra Pradhan
File Photo: RSTV/PTI Photo
Union petroleum minister Dharmendra Pradhan has contributed his one year's salary towards the development of his alma mater, Utkal University. 

Pradhan handed over the cheque to the Chancellor of state universities and Odisha governor Ganeshi Lal.

Taking to Twitter, the governor of Odisha publically congratulated Pradhan for his benevolent gesture. He wrote," Hon'ble Governor  congratulated Union Minister of Petroleum SriDharmendra Pradhan for his gesture of benevolence towards his alma mater - Utkal University. Sri Pradhan has handed a year’s personal salary to Hon'ble Govornor-cum-Chancellor, towards development of Vani Vihar."

The minister had made the announcement first in November 2019 while attending the alumni meet organized by the university to mark its platinum jubilee in Bhubaneswar. 

 

Tax Raids At Residence Of MK Stalin’s Daughter In Chennai, DMK Alleges Political Vendetta

