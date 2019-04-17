DGCA Issues Notice To IndiGo Over Engine Issues, Conducts Safety Audit

Aviation regulator DGCA has issued a show-cause notice to budget carrier IndiGo's chief operating officer and engineering head over the Pratt & Whitney engines issues, sources close to the development said.

The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) is also conducting a special safety audit of the airline's operations and engineering, they said.

Indian carriers IndiGo and GoAir, which have Pratt & Whitney-powered Airbus A320 neo planes, have been facing problems with these engines, manufactured by the US firm, since their induction in the fleet three years ago.

"The DGCA issued show-cause notice last week to IndiGo's chief operating officer Wolfgang Prock-Schauer and engineering head S C Gupta over the Pratt & Whitney engines issues," a source said.

"The aviation regulator is also conducting a special safety audit of the airline after coming across issues in its operations and engineering," he said.

Queries sent to Prock-Schauer and IndiGo spokesperson remained unanswered.

When contacted, Director General B S Bhullar said the DGCA carries out detailed audit of all airlines at least once a year. He did comment on the show-cause notice.

"We conduct detailed audit of all airlines at least once in a year. (Audit of) IndiGo is this month...some other one (airline) in June. Every audit involves some action," Bhullar told PTI.

