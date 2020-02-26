February 26, 2020
Poshan
Home  »  Website  »  National  »  Delhi Riots: File FIR Against Kapil Mishra, Anurag Thakur and Parvesh Verma, HC Tells Police

Delhi Riots: File FIR Against Kapil Mishra, Anurag Thakur and Parvesh Verma, HC Tells Police

Voicing its disappointment over lack of Delhi Police action, the high court asked Special Commissioner of Police to convey its anguish to Delhi Police Commissioner.

PTI 26 February 2020
Google + Linkedin Whatsapp
Delhi Riots: File FIR Against Kapil Mishra, Anurag Thakur and Parvesh Verma, HC Tells Police
Paramilitary force soldiers take out a flag march in a senstitive area that saw violence on Tuesday, in New Delhi.
PTI Photo
Delhi Riots: File FIR Against Kapil Mishra, Anurag Thakur and Parvesh Verma, HC Tells Police
outlookindia.com
2020-02-26T17:08:06+0530

The Delhi High Court Wednesday directed the police to take "conscious decision" with respect to lodging of FIRs against alleged hate speeches by three BJP leaders in connection with the CAA violence and convey by Thursday.

The three BJP leaders are -- Kapil Mishra, Anurag Thakur and Parvesh Verma.

A bench of Justices S Muralidhar and Anup J Bhambhani took on record the assurance by special commissioner Praveer Ranjan that he will sit with the police commissioner today itself and view all video clips and take a conscious decision on lodging of FIRS.

Voicing its disappointment over lack of Delhi Police action, the high court asked Special Commissioner of Police to convey its anguish to Delhi Police Commissioner. 

The high court also issued notices to the parties concerned on the plea filed by the Centre seeking to be impleaded in the case.

The matter will be heard further on Thursday. 

Next Story >>

In Bizarre Incident, Death Certificate Wishes 'Bright Future' To Deceased in UP's Unnao

Google + Linkedin Whatsapp

Read More in:

PTI Kapil Mishra Anurag Thakur Parvesh Verma New Delhi Delhi Violence National

More from India

More From Outlook Magazine

More from Website

More from Blog

The Latest Issue

Outlook Videos