Advertisement
Tuesday, Nov 16, 2021
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home National

Delhi Pollution: Air Quality Remains In 'Very Poor' Category For Third Day Straight

Delhi's air quality remained in the 'very poor' category for the third consecutive day on Tuesday, with the air quality index(AQI) being recorded at 396.

Delhi Pollution: Air Quality Remains In 'Very Poor' Category For Third Day Straight
Average AQI recorded in Delhi was 396, in the 'very poor' category for three consecutive days. | PTI

Trending

Delhi Pollution: Air Quality Remains In 'Very Poor' Category For Third Day Straight
outlookindia.com
2021-11-16T10:28:46+05:30
Outlook Web Desk

Outlook Web Desk

More stories from Outlook Web Desk
View All

Published: 16 Nov 2021, Updated: 16 Nov 2021 10:28 am

The Air Quality Index (AQI) in Delhi was recorded in the 'very poor' category at most of the stations, at few places like Dwarka Sector-8 and Patparganj, Alipur, Shadipur, DTU and Panjabi Bagh, it had crossed the 400-mark, going into the 'severe' category, according to data shown in SAMEER app. For three consecutive days, the air quality of Delhi has remained in the 'very poor' mark.

The average AQI of Delhi stood at 396, data from CPCB showed.

A visible improvement in Delhi's air quality was recorded on Sunday although it was in the 'very poor' category.

Related Stories

Delhi Pollution: Kids Have Missed School For At Least 26 Days In Last 5 Years

Delhi Air Pollution: Farm Fires Contribute Only 4%, Why So Much Hue And Cry, Asks SC

Delhi Air Quality Will Continue To Remain Bad In Coming Winters: 5 Key Reasons

Delhi Air Quality Improves From ‘Severe’ To ‘Very Poor’

The air quality index in neighbouring cities stood as follows -- Ghaziabad (349), Greater Noida (359), Gurgaon (363) and Noida (382) -- in the morning.

The national capital had recorded a 24-hour average AQI of 330 on Sunday as against 473 the previous day as emissions from farm fires in Haryana and Punjab had dropped significantly.

From the Magazine

India's Best B-Schools 2022: Top Private MBA Institutions In India

India's Best B-Schools 2022: Top Public MBA Institutions In India

The Great Indian Dream: How Youngsters Are Creating Wealth With Offbeat Ideas

Indian Richie Rich: A Billion Bucks Worth Of Brash And Brilliant Minds

Diary | 'Udham Singh' Is An Emotional Journey: Vicky Kaushal

An AQI between zero and 50 is considered 'good', 51 and 100 'satisfactory', 101 and 200 'moderate', 201 and 300 'poor', 301 and 400 'very poor', and 401 and 500 'severe'.

Delhi Environment Minister Gopal Rai on Sunday had said that his department had issued a notification for effective implementation of the emergency measures announced by the city government to tackle air pollution.

The minimum temperature was recorded at 12.4 degrees Celsius on Tuesday morning. The relative humidity stood at 88 per cent at 8.30 am.

(With PTI Inputs)

Tags

Outlook Web Desk Delhi - NCR Delhi Pollution National
Advertisement

Outlook Newsletters

Advertisement

More from India

Hindu Mahasabha Wants To Make Statue Of Godse With Soil From Jail He Was Hanged In

Hindu Mahasabha Wants To Make Statue Of Godse With Soil From Jail He Was Hanged In

Married Delhi Who Was Woman Attacked With Acid For Refusing To Marry A Man Dies

SC Collegium Approves Gay Advocate Saurabh Kirpal's Judgeship, Despite Centre's Objection

Centre Extends UAPA Ban On Zakir Naik's Islamic Research Foundation For 5 Years

Stubble Burning: Punjab Records 50,000 Farm Fires In 15 Days But Files Zero FIR

Two Days After Manipur Ambush, Security Forces Kill 3 Militants In Arunachal, Rescue 2 Abductees

Hindutva Remark: Salman Khurshid's Nainital House Vandalised

Pollution: SC Asks Centre To Hold Emergency Meet, Says 'Cat Is Out Of The Bag'

Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Australia Beat New Zealand, Win Their 1st T20 World Cup

Australia Beat New Zealand, Win Their 1st T20 World Cup

First Post-pandemic Athens Marathon - In Pics

First Post-pandemic Athens Marathon - In Pics

Brazilian Grand Prix: F1 Champion Lewis Hamilton Fights Back To Beat Max Verstappen

Brazilian Grand Prix: F1 Champion Lewis Hamilton Fights Back To Beat Max Verstappen

Serbia Shock Portugal To Join Spain, Croatia At FIFA World Cup 2022

Serbia Shock Portugal To Join Spain, Croatia At FIFA World Cup 2022

Advertisement

More from India

PM Modi To Lay Foundation Stone For Rs 400 Cr Defence Project In Jhansi On Nov 19

PM Modi To Lay Foundation Stone For Rs 400 Cr Defence Project In Jhansi On Nov 19

Arunachal Legislators Want Better Facilities For Villages On China Border To Halt Migration

Arunachal Legislators Want Better Facilities For Villages On China Border To Halt Migration

It Is Autumn In Kashmir; Season To Walk On Chinar Leaves

It Is Autumn In Kashmir; Season To Walk On Chinar Leaves

Lakhimpur Kheri Violence: UP Govt Announces Retired SC Or HC Judge Will Supervise SIT’s Probe

Lakhimpur Kheri Violence: UP Govt Announces Retired SC Or HC Judge Will Supervise SIT’s Probe

Read More from Outlook

It Is Autumn In Kashmir; Season To Walk On Chinar Leaves

It Is Autumn In Kashmir; Season To Walk On Chinar Leaves

Naseer Ganai / Enter Chinar garden at Dal Lake in Srinagar. At one side of the garden, children were playing cricket on fallen Chinar leaves.

The Hammer Blows: How Inability To Marry Impacts LGBT Community

The Hammer Blows: How Inability To Marry Impacts LGBT Community

Saurabh Kirpal / The inability to marry leads to other discriminations in areas like medical and retirement benefits. The inability to adopt children is worse.

Dravid Will Bring Culture Of 'Putting Team Ahead': KL Rahul

Dravid Will Bring Culture Of 'Putting Team Ahead': KL Rahul

Jayanta Oinam / The home series against New Zealand marks the start of Rahul Dravid-era for Indian cricket. India will play three T20Is and two Test matches.

India's Best B-Schools 2022: Top Private MBA Institutions - South Zone

India's Best B-Schools 2022: Top Private MBA Institutions - South Zone

Great Lakes Institute of Management, Chennai tops Outlook-ICARE's annual rankings of India’s top private MBA institutions for 2022 in South Zone. Here's the full list:

Advertisement