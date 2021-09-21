Delhi Govt Faces Flak For Painting Golden Temple On Under Construction Underpass

The Delhi government is facing flak from sections of the Sikh community for painting the Golden Temple on the walls of an under-construction underpass at Ashram Chowk in the capital.

Terming it as "disrespectful" as per the Sikh code of conduct, the Delhi Sikh Gurdwara Management Committee (DSGMC) chief Manjinder Singh Sirsa on Tuesday wrote to PWD minister Satyendar Jain requesting him to stop the work.

Earlier, Sirsa had tweeted a video the painting underway.

"We would like to draw your kind attention to the painting work of Sri Harmandir Sahib (Golden Temple) that is being carried out by the PWD on the sidewalls of an underpass being constructed at Ashram Chowk, New Delhi.

"For your kind information, as per the Sikh code of conduct, it is not permissible and considered as disrespectful to our religion. Delhi Sikh Sangat is taking serious objection to it," the letter read.

"You are requested to kindly issue the necessary orders for immediate stopping of the painting work," it added.

Sirsa also shared the letter in a Twitter post.

Painting Darbar Sahib on the walls of Underpass at Ashram Chowk is highly objectionable. We urge @SatyendarJain Ji to immediately pass the order of stopping this painting work. As per the Sikh code of conduct, such a painting is considered disrespectful@thetribunechd @ANI pic.twitter.com/QG7QHNEdeF — Manjinder Singh Sirsa (@mssirsa) September 21, 2021

It appears that the DSGMC's efforts bore fruit. Sirsa later tweeted that the Delhi government has acted on his tweets and stopped the painting work.

(With inputs from PTI)