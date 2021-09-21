Advertisement
Tuesday, Sep 21, 2021
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home National

Delhi Govt Faces Flak For Painting Golden Temple On Under Construction Underpass

Terming it as 'disrespectful' as per the Sikh code of conduct, the Delhi Sikh Gurdwara Management Committee (DSGMC) chief Manjinder Singh Sirsa on Tuesday wrote to PWD minister Satyendar Jain requesting him to stop the work.

Delhi Govt Faces Flak For Painting Golden Temple On Under Construction Underpass
Painting of Golden Temple in Delhi | Twitter

Trending

Delhi Govt Faces Flak For Painting Golden Temple On Under Construction Underpass
outlookindia.com
2021-09-21T18:23:14+05:30
Outlook Web Desk

Outlook Web Desk

More stories from Outlook Web Desk
View All

Published: 21 Sep 2021, Updated: 21 Sep 2021 6:23 pm

The Delhi government is facing flak from sections of the Sikh community for painting the Golden Temple on the walls of an under-construction underpass at Ashram Chowk in the capital.

Terming it as "disrespectful" as per the Sikh code of conduct, the Delhi Sikh Gurdwara Management Committee (DSGMC) chief Manjinder Singh Sirsa on Tuesday wrote to PWD minister Satyendar Jain requesting him to stop the work.

Earlier, Sirsa had tweeted a video the painting underway.

Related Stories

Hardeep Singh Puri Receives 3 Copies Of Guru Granth Sahib From Kabul At Delhi Airport

Delhi Gurudwara Shelters 44 Sikhs Evacuated From Afghanistan

"We would like to draw your kind attention to the painting work of Sri Harmandir Sahib (Golden Temple) that is being carried out by the PWD on the sidewalls of an underpass being constructed at Ashram Chowk, New Delhi.

"For your kind information, as per the Sikh code of conduct, it is not permissible and considered as disrespectful to our religion. Delhi Sikh Sangat is taking serious objection to it," the letter read.

From the Magazine

Class Of The Future Has India As Global Education Hub

Top 50 State Private Universities

A Patel Over Rupani: A Safer Bet in Gujarat?

Hurriyat Continues With Or Without Geelani

Raghubir Yadav Finds His Mojo After 30 Years In Industry

"You are requested to kindly issue the necessary orders for immediate stopping of the painting work," it added.

Sirsa also shared the letter in a Twitter post.

"Painting Darbar Sahib on the walls of Underpass at Ashram Chowk is highly objectionable. We urge @SatyendarJain Ji to immediately pass the order of stopping this painting work.

"As per the Sikh code of conduct, such a painting is considered disrespectful," he wrote.

It appears that the DSGMC's efforts bore fruit. Sirsa later tweeted that the Delhi government has acted on his tweets and stopped the painting work.

(With inputs from PTI)

Tags

Outlook Web Desk National
Advertisement

Outlook Newsletters

More from India

Air Marshal VR Chaudhari Appointed New IAF Chief

Air Marshal VR Chaudhari Appointed New IAF Chief

Covid-19: Relief As R-Value Drops Below 1 In India, Big Cities Still At Risk

J&K: Two Pilots Killed After Army Chopper Crash Lands In Udhampur District

UK Travel Row: Congress Asks Govt To Ensure Indian Travellers Are Not Inconvenienced

A Year Later, Hathras Victim's Family Now Held Captive In Their Own Home

Assam To Set Fire To 2,500 Rhino Horns Seized From Poachers To Mark World Rhino Day

On CM Charanjit Channi’s Direction, Punjab Police Arrest Person Who Tried To Damage Ambedkar’s Statue

Mahant Narendra Giri's Death: Evidence Collected, Guilty Will Be Punished, Says Yogi Adityanath

Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Kolkata Knight Riders Tame Royal Challengers Bangalore In IPL 2021

Kolkata Knight Riders Tame Royal Challengers Bangalore In IPL 2021

'Non Stop' Rains Bring Life To A Standstill In Kolkata

'Non Stop' Rains Bring Life To A Standstill In Kolkata

11th Beijing International Film Festival

11th Beijing International Film Festival

Congress Leader Charanjit Singh Channi Takes Oath As New Punjab CM

Congress Leader Charanjit Singh Channi Takes Oath As New Punjab CM

More from India

J&K: Army Chopper Crash Lands In Dense Forest Area, Two Pilots Injured

J&K: Army Chopper Crash Lands In Dense Forest Area, Two Pilots Injured

Racist Ideology And Remnants Of Caste System Enough To Embarass Us: Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan

Racist Ideology And Remnants Of Caste System Enough To Embarass Us: Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan

Telemedicine For Fishers Community Of Chhattisgarh By NCDC AIIMS Raipur Joint Initiative

Telemedicine For Fishers Community Of Chhattisgarh By NCDC AIIMS Raipur Joint Initiative

Centre Gives Go Ahead To Assam CM To Hold Talks With Ulfa (I) Chief

Centre Gives Go Ahead To Assam CM To Hold Talks With Ulfa (I) Chief

Read More from Outlook

Covishield Row: UK Travel Rules For Vaccinated Indians 'Discriminatory', Govt Warns Of Reciprocal Measures

Covishield Row: UK Travel Rules For Vaccinated Indians 'Discriminatory', Govt Warns Of Reciprocal Measures

Seema Guha / UK's decision to put Indians vaccinated with Covishield in the "unvaccinated" category and asking Indians vaccinated with both doses to isolate for 10-days has raised a row.

Air Marshal VR Chaudhari Appointed New IAF Chief

Air Marshal VR Chaudhari Appointed New IAF Chief

Outlook Web Desk / Air Marshal V R Chaudhari will take the reins as the chief of the Indian Air Force after the incumbent, Air Chief Marshal RKS Bhadauria, retires on September 30.

IPL 2021: Punjab, Rajasthan In Battle Of Explosive Top-Orders

IPL 2021: Punjab, Rajasthan In Battle Of Explosive Top-Orders

PTI / The two IPL teams have been perennial under-achievers in the league.

Munna Bhais Still Flying High In High-Profile Entrance Examinations

Munna Bhais Still Flying High In High-Profile Entrance Examinations

S.K. Singh / Experts believe the swindlers have taken control of the entire system and they are doing so without any fear. They suspect one can get 99.5% only if one gets the question paper in advance.

Advertisement