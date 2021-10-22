Delhi-Bound Flight Diverted To MP After Passenger Falls Sick Mid-Air, Dies At Airport

In a tragic incident, a 50-year-old passenger on a Delhi-bound flight from Bengaluru fell ill in air, leading the pilots to divert the flight and make an emergency landing at Madhya Pradesh. Despite the efforts of the crew, however, the passenger could not be saved and succumbed to his illness soon after landing.

The incident occurred on a Delhi-bound Vistara flight on Thursday evening when flyer Manoj Kumar Agrawal, who was travelling from Bengaluru, suddenly complained of breathlessness. Agarwal soon fainted on the flight.

It was then that the plane's crew decided to divert the flight at Indore's Devi Ahilyabai Holkar International Airport. The Vistara flight UK-818, which took off from Bengaluru, landed in Indore at 9.30 pm. The passenger was rushed to a nearby hospital but despite the efforts, he was declared dead upon arrival.

"Manoj Kumar Agrawal, who was travelling in Vistara's flight, complained of breathlessness and fainted. The Bengaluru-Delhi flight landed under medical emergency around 9.30 pm at Indore airport after being diverted," the airport's in-charge director Pramod Kumar Sharma said.

The passenger was rushed to Banthia Hospital here, where doctors declared him dead after examination.

"Agrawal succumbed on way to hospital from the airport and looking at his condition, it appears that he must have suffered a heart attack," director of the hospital, Dr Sunil Banthia, said.

An aerodrome police station official said that Agrawal belongs to Delhi and after post-mortem, his body will be handed over to his family.

(With inputs from PTI)