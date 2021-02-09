Days Of TMC Regime Numbered, Should Make Amends For 'Misrule, Misgovernance': JP Nadda

As the days of her government are numbered, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee should atone for her "misrule and misgovernance", said BJP president J P Nadda.

Asserting that the people of the state will reject Mamata's "polarisation, autocracy, corruption and cut-money" regime in the upcoming polls, Nadda said that the electorate of West Bengal shall teach an appropriate to the Trinamool Congress (TMC) leadership for their decade-long "anarchic rule".

Nadda flagged off the third phase of BJP rath yatra "Parivartan Yatra" from Lalgarh in Jhargram district.

"The TMC's politics of polarisation, autocracy, corruption and cut-money breed corruption. Mamata Ji, the people of Bengal will not forgive you and teach you an apt lesson.

"They will show you the doors and bring in the government that works for the people of Bengal," Nadda said here.

"Mamata Ji days of your government are numbered. You have done nothing in terms of development in the last ten years. You and your party should start atonement for the misrule of

TMC dispensation," he said.

Coming to the defence of deserters from the TMC, Nadda said leaders like Suvendu Adhikari have understood that there is no place for "Maa, Maati or Manush" (Mother, land and people) in the TMC's scheme of things.

Adhikari had recently switched over to the saffron camp.

"Suvendu Adhikari knows that Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his government is dedicatedly working for welfare and protection of all the three.

"Mamata Ji is only falsely posing that she is working for the fulfilment of the three promises and is creating hurdles in the developmental work," he said.

With PTI Inputs

