Friday, Nov 19, 2021
Cruise Drugs Case: Aryan Khan Appears Before NCB To Mark Weekly Presence

This is the third appearance of Aryan Khan before the Narcotics Control Bureau. Last week he also appeared before the Special Investigation Team of NCB from Delhi.

Aryan Khan, son of Bollywood actor Shahrukh Khan | PTI

2021-11-19T14:31:45+05:30
Outlook Web Desk

Outlook Web Desk

Published: 19 Nov 2021, Updated: 19 Nov 2021 2:31 pm

Aryan Khan, son of Bollywood actor Shah Rukh Khan, on Friday, appeared before the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) officials here in connection with cruise drugs case to mark his weekly presence there as instructed by the high court, sources said.

Aryan Khan arrived at the NCB office located in Ballard Estate area of south Mumbai around 1.30 pm and left within 10 minutes, they said.

This is Aryan's third weekly appearance before the anti-drugs agency in connection with the case.

Last week, after marking his presence at the NCB office, Aryan Khan had also appeared before the agency's SIT from Delhi, which is now probing the case, the sources said.

The 23-year-old son of the Bollywood superstar was arrested by the NCB on October 3 following a raid on the cruise ship off the Mumbai coast. The central agency had booked him under relevant sections of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act for possession, consumption, sale/purchase of banned drugs and conspiracy and abetment.

He was granted bail by the Bombay High Court on October 28.

The HC had imposed 14 bail conditions on him and his co-accused in the case, Arbaaz Merchant and Munmun Dhamecha, who were also granted bail. In the five-page order, the HC said the trio will have to surrender their passports before the NDPS court and shall not leave India without taking permission from the special court and will have to attend the NCB office each Friday between 11 am and 2 pm to mark their presence.

Outlook Web Desk Aryan Khan Mumbai Bollywood drugs probe National
